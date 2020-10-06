State A Tennis Tournament Begins In Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Kernels quest for a second consecutive State A Girls' Tennis Championship is getting a serious push Rapid City Christian.

The Kernels are clinging to a seven point lead over the Comets after day one of the tournament with championship finals tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for some of today’s highlights! You can view the team standings and individual results via the SDHSAA and SD PB by clicking on this LINK .

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.