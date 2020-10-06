Advertisement

State A Tennis Tournament Begins In Rapid City

Mitchell, seeking second straight team title, leads after day one
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Kernels quest for a second consecutive State A Girls' Tennis Championship is getting a serious push Rapid City Christian.

The Kernels are clinging to a seven point lead over the Comets after day one of the tournament with championship finals tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for some of today’s highlights! You can view the team standings and individual results via the SDHSAA and SD PB by clicking on this LINK .

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kalen Garry The Winning Spark At De Smet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

Sports

Four-Way Tie For Individual Lead After Day One Of Boys’ AA Golf

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lincoln holds ten stroke team lead over Watertown and O'Gorman

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-4-20)

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Some of the top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football!

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-4-20)

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
Top sights, sounds and moments from week six in local prep and college football.

Latest News

Sports

West Central Softball Dynasty Continues With Fifth Straight State B Title

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Trojans defeat Madison 11-0 to claim eighth championship since 2012.

Sports

West Central Wins 5th Straight State B Softball Title

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
Defeat Madison 11-0

Sports

Marshall’s Trey Lance Still Undecided On Whether He’s Played Last College Game

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Redshirt Sophomore weighing whether to return for spring football season or begin preparing for NFL Draft.

Sports

Marshall's Trey Lance Still Undecided About NFL Future

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
Weighing options as potential 1st round draft pick

Sports

Marshall’s Trey Lance Shines In Possible NDSU Finale & Victory Over Central Arkansas

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Bison win 39-28 as Lance scores four total touchdowns

Sports

Marshall's Trey Lance Shines In Possible College Finale

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
Leads NDSU to 39-28 victory over Central Arkansas