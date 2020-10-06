Temperatures on the Rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While we’re going to experience much warmer temperatures this week, the lack of rainfall has caused concern for fire danger across our area. Due to the breezy conditions sticking around the next few days, that threat will continue. Temperatures heading into these next few mornings won’t be as cold and our overnight lows will be in the 40′s to around 50 degrees.

Highs during the next few afternoons will return to the upper 70′s and even some lower 80′s by this upcoming Friday. This puts us anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees warmer than where we should be for this time of the year! As we look forward to this upcoming weekend, Saturday will stay dry with highs in the upper 70′s, but we’re tracking some rainfall to finally return beginning Sunday afternoon and evening in western South Dakota and spread east heading into Monday.

This will drop temperatures back to the 60′s for highs by Monday for may of us and we’ll still hover a few degrees above normal. It’s not until the end of next week when significantly colder air will build in again with highs falling to the 50′s by next Friday and morning lows going back down to the 30′s.

