Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Florence senior sets example for others

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Florence High School’s Tate Bergh started his senior year at home, because of something that’s important to his family.

"It’s been a little chaotic with this whole Covid thing. I didn’t go to school for the first two weeks because I stayed quarantined. Because I tried to quarantine for the fair, " said Tate.

“That family, the Bergh family is big state fair, 4H, FFA family. And they do a really good job with that, so they stayed home right away to prepare for the state fair with all the pandemic stuff going on,” Florence Superintendent Mitch Reed said.

Whether it’s in class, or through remote leaning, Tate has excelled academically. He carries a 3.92 GPA.

"I love it here, small school where you get to know everybody, nothing better i guess. I get along with my classmates. Sometimes we have little conflicts but you know what, we’re a small class and we have to get through it together because we’re going to see each other every day anyways, " Tate said.

And he stays busy with many activities.

“I’m involved in choir, National Honor Society, basketball, FFA, that’s about it,” Tate said.

“You know he gets involved. Not only in school, but outside of school. He’s a good role model for our younger students in the elementary. And just his ability to step up to the challenge,” Reed said.

Once his senior year in Florence is over, Tate has plans for college, in state.

“I want to go to SDSU for animal science or ag business, one of the two, really just depends, doesn’t matter to me I guess. I grew up on a farm my whole life, so I just kind of want to stick around,” Tate said.

