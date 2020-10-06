Advertisement

Victim in semi vs. train crash near Aberdeen identified

(KKTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash between a semi-truck and a train in Brown County.

Sixty-six-year-old Thomas Ochsner of Aberdeen died in Friday evening’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Ochsner was driving a semi hauling a load of soybeans on a rural road seven miles west of Aberdeen when he collided with a BNSF train. Ochsner was taken to an Aberdeen hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

None of the three crew members on board the train were injured.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls police arrest 2 suspects on burglary, fleeing charges

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two people are facing several charges after Sioux Falls police say a burglary resulted in one of the suspects assaulting several officers - as well as a police service dog.

News

FDA discloses vaccine guidelines blocked by White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

News

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

News

Hospitalizations up, active COVID-19 cases down Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active COVID-19 cases declined slightly in South Dakota Tuesday, though the number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease reached a record high.

Latest News

News

$50,000 reward being offered for information in death of Melissa Peskey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to a South Dakota woman who was killed in Missouri in 2018.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Florence senior sets example for others

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bergh sets an example in Florence

News

GOP asks Iowa Supreme Court to stay ruling on absentee forms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge blocked Iowa’s secretary of state Monday from enforcing an order that barred counties from sending absentee ballot applications to voters with their identification information already filled in.

News

Congressman Dusty Johnson proposes Price Act Bill to reform the cattle industry

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
On October 1st, Congressman Dusty Johnson introduced the Price Act bill to introduce reform in the cattle industry.

News

Congressman Dusty Johnson proposes Price Act Bill to reform the cattle industry

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Congressman Dusty Johnson proposes Price Act Bill to reform the cattle industry

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now