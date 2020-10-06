Victim in semi vs. train crash near Aberdeen identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash between a semi-truck and a train in Brown County.

Sixty-six-year-old Thomas Ochsner of Aberdeen died in Friday evening’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Ochsner was driving a semi hauling a load of soybeans on a rural road seven miles west of Aberdeen when he collided with a BNSF train. Ochsner was taken to an Aberdeen hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

None of the three crew members on board the train were injured.

