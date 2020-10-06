Advertisement

Warm and Breezy Again

Keeping the Warmth Around
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to have another warm and breezy day across the region. Most of us will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll probably see some mid 80s out to the west and down south. The wind will stick with us again. Most of us will have wind gusts around 30 mph or so.

A cold front will move through the region tonight, but it looks like it will move through dry. That will knock highs Wednesday into the low 70s for most with some upper 60s to the north. Warmer air will start to work into the region pretty quickly, though. We should be back into the mid 70s by Thursday and most of us will be back in the low to mid 80s by Friday!

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the dry weather around. Temps will cool off slightly, however. We’ll drop into the mid 70s on Saturday and be back in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off in the low 70s for highs. Another cold front will move through by the middle of next week knocking highs in to the 60s. It looks like we’ll stay dry through most of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

