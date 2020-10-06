White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

(CNN) – A federal health official says the White House has turned down offers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for help with contact tracing for coronavirus.

It comes after President Donald Trump and multiple administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC offered its help almost immediately after the president made his diagnosis public, according to the official.

The agency reportedly repeated the offer Monday.

Contact tracing slows the spread of #COVID19. See these answers to Frequently Asked Questions about contact tracing: https://t.co/98jmUt3IGq. #SlowTheSpread pic.twitter.com/sf29Fzoju8 — CDC (@CDCgov) July 6, 2020

The White House has shown little indication that it is making a comprehensive effort to properly conduct contact tracing.

Some attendees at several recent events said they have not been contacted.

The CDC referred all questions for comment to the White House.

An administration spokesman said the White House has established a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit.”

A White House official said a CDC epidemiologist has been assigned to the White House since March and is assisting.

Contact tracing is essential to slowing the spread of #COVID19. If you have COVID-19, public health workers won’t reveal your identity to your close contacts, even if they ask. Help #SlowTheSpread of COVID-19: https://t.co/98jmUt3IGq. pic.twitter.com/YD5y23vs6B — CDC (@CDCgov) July 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.