Valley News Live confirms Trey Lance will declare for NFL Draft
Yahoo Sports first reported the news Tuesday afternoon
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The buzz started shortly after Trey Lance led the North Dakota State football team to an eighth FCS National Championship. He had started just 16 college football games. He will leave the Bison football program with just 17 starts.
Valley News Live has confirmed the sophomore quarterback is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel first reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Lance’s decision means he’ll be leaving school and not playing in the upcoming Bison spring season.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.