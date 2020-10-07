Advertisement

3 men killed in crash with semi near Sturgis

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three men have died in a crash on the interstate near Sturgis.

The patrol says the crash on Interstate 90 happened Tuesday afternoon when a Maserati sedan crashed into the back of a semi five miles west of Sturgis.

Three men in the car, ages 21, 22 and 55, were killed. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol says a 77-year-old man driving the semi and his 74-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.

