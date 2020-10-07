Another Warm Up Incoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cooler temperatures returned across the Dakota News Now viewing area today, but ironically it’s still warmer than normal for this time of the year. We’ll remain mild these next few days overall. Another change we’re tracking heading into Thursday will be the breezy conditions picking back up again. With the dry conditions sticking around, there will be another concern for fire danger across the region.

Friday will bring the return of highs in the lower to mid 80′s putting us anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. It won’t be as breezy on Friday. Football Friday will be beautiful and definitely not very fall-like! The weekend will feature sunshine on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the lower to mid 70′s and then breezy conditions will return for Sunday.

We’re also tracking some rainfall for the first time in awhile. This looks to begin in western South Dakota on Sunday afternoon and move east through Sunday night and into Monday. This will drop our highs on Monday back to the lower to mid 60′s. We’ll warm back up again though throughout next week into the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s and hang around where we should be for mid-October. We’re watching for some much cooler air to briefly return at the end of next week, but we’ll warm back up again by the following weekend.

