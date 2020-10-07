Advertisement

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man who they say can be seen abducting a nine-year-old girl in surveillance video.

Providence police have not released the man’s name, but they state he is a 34-year-old from Cranston.

The man is accused of grabbing the little girl Monday.

Video of the abduction was made public in which the child can be seen walking home when a gray SUV parks nearby and someone takes her.

Police say the child was later dropped off near that same location.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

