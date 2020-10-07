Boys State “AA” golf highlights from Willow Run and “A” recap from Hot Springs

SIOUX FALLS and HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln patriots won the boys State “AA” golf title Tuesday at Willow Run and Nash Stenberg was a big reason why. His final round 69 helped him win the individual title by 5 shots over Watertown’s Kayden Rylance and his Patriots also edged the Arrows for the team title by the same margin. Stenberg’s 36 hole total was 142.

At the State "A" in Hot Springs, SF Christian hung on to it’s big first round lead to beat Chamberlain by 22 shots and Micah Dohrer of Roncalli was medalist by 4 shots over Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley after shooting 152 for 36 holes.

