Advertisement

Brookings lab develops COVID-19 vaccine for pets

Brookings lab develops COVID-19 vaccine for pets
Brookings lab develops COVID-19 vaccine for pets(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to infect humans worldwide, a South Dakota company says they have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, for animals.

Medgene Labs in Brookings, says America is home to around 90 million house cats which are a species that COVID-19 has tested positive in, and a vaccine they created could slow the spread.

Medgene Labs is the first and only federally-licensed vaccine facility in South Dakota. The lab usually provides vaccines and services to livestock producers and veterinarians, but since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been working on something new, a COVID-19 vaccine for pets.

“We currently have a vaccine target made for companion animals, and we are currently in the stage of needing to do further studies to prove safety for that vaccine candidate,” said Medgene Labs VP of Corporate Development and Strategy Sue Lancaster.

“The next stage that we are at is to actually look in the animal models themselves, either cats or mink, and look for protection. We’re working with agencies and universities that have the containment facilities to do that,” added Dr. Alan Young, Medgene Labs Chief Technology Officer.

Medgene Labs says they believe they are one of only a few labs in the nation focusing on the animal component of this new virus. Studies have shown that COVID-19 can infect companion animals, and there has been evidence of animal-to-human transmission.

“Cats, ferrets, and mink have shown to be susceptible to the disease. To date, there has been very clear transmission from humans to cats, we haven’t yet seen transmission from cats back to humans with the current strain that’s circulating. We have on the other hand seen it with mink,” Young said.

Medgene staff adds that viruses can always change and evolve, and preventing pet to human infections is their focus.

Young added, “For example, if you have the Coronavirus and you give it to your pet cat; they may quarantine you but they don’t quarantine your pet cat. The concern is that your pet cat can then transmit it back to other individuals.”

A large part of completing the vaccine process is funding, and if that comes Medgene Labs could produce enough vaccines for pets across the U.S.

“Currently we have 48 million dose capacity in our production facility, and if we get an infusion of funding, we’d look to expand that capacity to 250 million doses,” said Lancaster.

If all goes correctly with testing and funding, this vaccine could be ready to protect pets nationwide in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CORE Day of learning marches on in Redfield despite pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Despite logistical concerns because of the ongoing pandemic, the Spink County Coalitions still held their annual CORE Day at the Redfield school district.

News

Setting the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Engen
Setting the Stage for the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

News

Hy-Vee expands free COVID-19 testing to 150 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Hy-Vee is significantly expanding its free COVID-19 testing program.

News

Tribe reports scramble for hospital beds in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days, even as South Dakota’s top health officials insist the state has plenty of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

Historic marker recognizing first African American settlers dedicated in Sully County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new landmark in Sully County recognizing the contributions of early African American homesteaders in South Dakota - and the Great Plains - has been created in Onida.

News

Iowa woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a death they say is suspicious.

News

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Updated: 4 hours ago
Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman says prayers helped cancer journey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
It’s often said you know who your friends are when you go through a rough time and it turns out Marlys Thompson had a lot of friends praying for her as she went through breast cancer treatment.

News

Trump backs Noem’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.