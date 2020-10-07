Advertisement

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

It’s killed at least 3 people
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children is now showing up in older folks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults or MIS-A.

It’s an illness that’s not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Still, the CDC says MIS-A has killed at least three patients.

In a weekly report, the agency described the cases of 27 adults between the ages of 21 and 50.

Most had extreme inflammation throughout their bodies and malfunction of organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys, but not the lungs.

A third of the 27 patients tested negative for coronavirus infection but tested positive for antibodies, which indicated they had been infected in the past.

All but one of the MIS-A patients in the report belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups.

Their symptoms included:

  • Fever lasting 24 hours or more
  • Chest pain and irregular heartbeats
  • Evidence of heart dysfunction
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms
  • Rashes

The CDC said doctors should consider MIS-A in adults who are experiencing these symptoms.

The agency said 10 patients in the report required intensive care.

Three were intubated and three died.

In two young adults, their first symptoms were major strokes.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was first reported by the CDC in May.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

DOJ indicts 2 IS members on terrorism charges

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Kennedy on VP Debate

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Trump signals willingness to help airlines, markets jump

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Airlines and their unions have lobbied for money to keep workers on airline payrolls through March 2021. They received $25 billion, mostly in cash, to pay employees through Sept. 30 in exchange for avoiding layoffs or furloughs.

National Politics

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

Latest News

News

Former Watertown mayor, Lake Area Tech president Gary Williams dead at 74

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died.

National Politics

US charges British IS members in deaths of Western hostages

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
The expected announcement is a milestone in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of a militant group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.

National

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy.

News

Washington Pavilion hosts 17th annual Ag Day

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Ag Day will be Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls.

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to go on as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.