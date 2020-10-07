Cooler, Not as Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine again today, but it will be a little cooler than what it has been the past couple of days. Highs will range from the upper 60s for some in the north to the upper 70s in the south. I wouldn’t be surprised if we still see a few 80s from Yankton south and east. It will also be less windy today with north to northwest wind speeds of 5 to 10 mph for most.

Temperatures will warm up a little for Thursday. Most of us will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Much warmer air will move in by Friday. Highs will jump back into the mid 80s for most of us! But, just in time for the weekend, we’ll see some slightly cooler air move back into the region. Even then, we’re still talking about highs in the mid to upper 70s for most with plenty of sunshine.

Right now, it’s starting to look like we could see a little rain move through the region early next week. Some models are hinting at the chance of a few showers to the north Sunday night that could spread through the region heading into Monday. It won’t rain all day Monday, but we could see some spotty showers. Cooler air will also spill back into the region. Highs will drop into the 60s Monday with a few 50s possible by Tuesday. We’ll warm up for a couple days before cooler air returns by the end of next week.

