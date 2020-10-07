Advertisement

CORE Day of learning marches on in Redfield despite pandemic

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite logistical concerns because of the ongoing pandemic, the Spink County Coalitions still held their annual CORE Day at the Redfield school district. And for those who came across the country to present, it may be their only in-person event this year as well.

The day focuses on teaching middle and high school students how to make smart choices, dealing with topics like peer pressure, drug use, and traffic safety. Rick Birt is the President and C.E.O. of Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, a national organization that aims to better educate students on healthy and safe life decisions. He traveled out to Redfield to help students understand that every choice they make in their lives could be an important one.

“Every day young people make a series of choices. Choices of how they’ll handle peer pressure, choices they’ll make every time they get inside the vehicle, whether to buckle up and be a safe driver. Choices around drugs and alcohol.” Birt says.

It’s something that traffic safety specialist Cara Filler says is extremely important especially when teens drive.

“How to make it to get old like our parents. That’s why parents and teachers nag when students are younger. It’s because they want you to grow old like they did.” Filler says.

Filler came out to Redfield from Washington state, and says being at CORE Day is an opportunity she’s grateful for in a year where similar events across the country were cancelled or postponed.

“On the West Coast everyone is learning remotely. This may be my only in-person presentation all year. I normally average 130 assemblies in schools across the county this year. This is my first in seven months.”

Although many of the activities where limited in scope due to health precautions, the Spink County Coalition says they’re happy to have a full day of education with the students at Redfield.

