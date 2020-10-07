COVID-19 impact on small businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the last few months, the impact of COVID-19 has been felt by all businesses, large and small.

But for small businesses that impact has been crucial.

Jaime Wood, South Dakota District Director with the U.S. Small Business Administration, shares an update on the business front as we continue navigating through this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.