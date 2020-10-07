Former Watertown mayor, Lake Area Tech president Gary Williams dead at 74

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died.

Williams spent 16 years leading LATC, and later became mayor in 2009, defeating then-incumbent Paul Fox in a runoff election. He served as mayor until 2013, when he lost to then-city councilman Steve Thorson.

Thorson tells Dakota Radio Group Williams was a good a man who did a lot for the city, and was also a very good businessman.

Current Lake Area Tech President Mike Cartney called Williams, “a foundational figure in Lake Area Technical College’s history. Our thoughts and prayers go to Gary’s family during these difficult times.”

Williams passed away Saturday. He was 74 years old.

