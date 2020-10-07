Advertisement

Former Watertown mayor, Lake Area Tech president Gary Williams dead at 74

Gary Williams
Gary Williams(Dakota Radio Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died.

Williams spent 16 years leading LATC, and later became mayor in 2009, defeating then-incumbent Paul Fox in a runoff election. He served as mayor until 2013, when he lost to then-city councilman Steve Thorson.

Thorson tells Dakota Radio Group Williams was a good a man who did a lot for the city, and was also a very good businessman.

Current Lake Area Tech President Mike Cartney called Williams, “a foundational figure in Lake Area Technical College’s history. Our thoughts and prayers go to Gary’s family during these difficult times.”

Williams passed away Saturday. He was 74 years old.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

News

Washington Pavilion hosts 17th annual Ag Day

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Ag Day will be Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls.

News

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

News

3 men killed in crash with semi near Sturgis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three men have died in a crash on the interstate near Sturgis.

Latest News

News

Rapid City Central cancels football game with Roosevelt after positive tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
This weekend’s high school football game between Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Roosevelt has been cancelled after several positive COVID-19 tests, officials say.

News

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The flu season is underway, and the Sanford specialist discusses what a new another virus could mean during the pandemic.

News

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Learning about the flu season from other countries

Updated: 3 hours ago
Colton Molesky chats with a Sanford specialist about fighting the flu during a pandemic.