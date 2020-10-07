Historic marker recognizing first African American settlers dedicated in Sully County

ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new landmark in Sully County recognizing the contributions of early African American homesteaders in South Dakota - and the Great Plains - has been created in Onida.

A historical marker honoring the Norvel Blair and John McGruder families was dedicated Monday, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The marker was made possible by the National Park Service and the Center for Great Plains Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Several community members, descendants, and even the family historian for the McGruder family were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

The marker tells the story of Norvel Blair, an African American born into slavery in Tennessee, who sent two sons to explore homesteading prospects in South Dakota in 1882. The family ended up establishing a successful farm.

It also recognized John McGruder, who was one of the first African Americans to follow Blair’s lead and homestead in the area. The original family home still stands in western Sully County.

Sully County historic marker (Dakota Radio Group)

