Hy-Vee expands free COVID-19 testing to 150 stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee is significantly expanding its free COVID-19 testing program.

The grocery chain announced Wednesday it is now offering free coronavirus testing at over 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy location throughout its eight-state region.

Free testing was initially offered at 11 locations, including one in Sioux Falls, back in August. It is now offered at six Sioux Falls Hy-Vee pharmacies - as well as locations in Brookings, Vermillion, Watertown, and Yankton. The testing will also be offered in several pharmacies in southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

Each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour, according to a press release from the company. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth.

You can register or find more information about testing here.

