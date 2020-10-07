Iowa woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a death they say is suspicious.

The body of 54-year-old Claudia Ferguson was found Monday at a residence in Kingsley, Iowa, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

An acquaintance found Ferguson’s body and called 911. The sheriff’s office said following a preliminary investigation, Fergson’s death was deemed suspicious, and that further investigation is necessary.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

No other details, including the suspected cause of death, have been released.

