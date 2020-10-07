Advertisement

Iowa woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’

(WNDU)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a death they say is suspicious.

The body of 54-year-old Claudia Ferguson was found Monday at a residence in Kingsley, Iowa, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

An acquaintance found Ferguson’s body and called 911. The sheriff’s office said following a preliminary investigation, Fergson’s death was deemed suspicious, and that further investigation is necessary.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

No other details, including the suspected cause of death, have been released.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tribe reports scramble for hospital beds in South Dakota

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days, even as South Dakota’s top health officials insist the state has plenty of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

News

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

Historic marker recognizing first African American settlers dedicated in Sully County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new landmark in Sully County recognizing the contributions of early African American homesteaders in South Dakota - and the Great Plains - has been created in Onida.

News

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman says prayers helped cancer journey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
It’s often said you know who your friends are when you go through a rough time and it turns out Marlys Thompson had a lot of friends praying for her as she went through breast cancer treatment.

News

Trump backs Noem’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.

News

10 new COVID-19 deaths, 609 new cases recorded in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota as active cases and current hospitalizations jumped Wednesday.

News

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

News

Former Watertown mayor, Lake Area Tech president Gary Williams dead at 74

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died.

News

Washington Pavilion hosts 17th annual Ag Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Ag Day will be Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls.