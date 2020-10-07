Mitchell girls win State “A” tennis title in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Emma Hancock of RC Christian won the #1 singles title at the State "A" Tennis tournament in Rapid City Tuesday. But it was a total team effort for the Mitchell Kernels as they won the team title by 59 points over Emma’s team. Olivia Huber was the #2 single champion and they went on to win the 4th, 5th and 6th singles flight titles along with the 2nd and 3rd doubles flight championships.

