Mitchell girls win State “A” tennis title in Rapid City

Kernels win 6 flight titles en route to state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Emma Hancock of RC Christian won the #1 singles title at the State "A" Tennis tournament in Rapid City Tuesday. But it was a total team effort for the Mitchell Kernels as they won the team title by 59 points over Emma’s team. Olivia Huber was the #2 single champion and they went on to win the 4th, 5th and 6th singles flight titles along with the 2nd and 3rd doubles flight championships.

