Rapid City Central cancels football game with Roosevelt after positive tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend’s high school football game between Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Roosevelt has been cancelled after several positive COVID-19 tests, officials say.

According to a release from the Rapid City School District, four individual associated with Central’s football team have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past few days. The district subsequently canceled practice for the rest of the week, as well as Friday’s game against Roosevelt.

Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said in addition, all Rapid City Central students who participate in football are required to stay home from school for the remainder of the week.

This is the second straight Roosevelt football game that has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The team was slated to play Aberdeen Central last Friday, but that game was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests and close contacts associated with Aberdeen’s squad.

Roosevelt is not alone in losing games to the pandemic this season - several football games across different classes of high school football in South Dakota have been canceled because of positive tests this fall.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.