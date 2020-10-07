Advertisement

Sioux Falls police search for suspect accused of stealing & crashing truck

Sioux Falls police said a driver led them on a pursuit and ended up crashing a truck after speeding.
Sioux Falls police said a driver led them on a pursuit and ended up crashing a truck after speeding.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect they say led officers on a pursuit and then crashed a stolen truck.

The incident started around 2:15 AM Wednesday when officers tried to pull the driver over for speeding.

Officers realized the truck was stolen and tried stopping it but eventually ended the pursuit.

Later, officers found the truck crashed on a hill on Madison Street, west of Marion Road. The driver was not there.

Officers used a drone to help map out the investigation.

We expect to learn more details about what happened in Wednesday’s police briefing at 10:30 AM.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 2

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

News

Dangerous Hurricane Delta closing in on Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with top winds around 130 mph and an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet with even higher waves.

News

St. Louis couple indicted for threatening protesters with guns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.

News

Some lawmakers unsatisfied with coronavirus relief bill passed by the State Legislature

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Some lawmakers unsatisfied with coronavirus relief bill passed by the State Legislature

Latest News

News

West Mall 7 granted license to sell beer and wine

Updated: 9 hours ago
This comes two and a half years after the council initially voted to deny the theatre the same license.

News

Tea football team makes memorable moment for opposing player with autism

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Tea area 8th grade football team is being recognized for a show of sportsmanship during a game last night against George McGovern Middle School.

News

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Dry conditions during harvest pose fire hazard for farmers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Dry conditions and high wind gusts have put much of eastern South Dakota under red flag warnings, putting farmers at risk of starting fires during harvest.

News

Minnehaha, Codington counties to use kiosks for 24/7 sobriety checks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Minnehaha and Codington counties now have an electronic system that is faster and safer to use amid the global pandemic.

News

Avera tests experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy in Sioux Falls

Updated: 14 hours ago
During his time at Walter Reed, President Trump underwent several treatments, including an experimental antibody therapy from the pharmaceutical company, Regeneron. It’s a treatment that’s also being used at Avera in Sioux Falls.