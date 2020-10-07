Sioux Falls police search for suspect accused of stealing & crashing truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect they say led officers on a pursuit and then crashed a stolen truck.

The incident started around 2:15 AM Wednesday when officers tried to pull the driver over for speeding.

Officers realized the truck was stolen and tried stopping it but eventually ended the pursuit.

Later, officers found the truck crashed on a hill on Madison Street, west of Marion Road. The driver was not there.

Officers used a drone to help map out the investigation.

We expect to learn more details about what happened in Wednesday’s police briefing at 10:30 AM.

