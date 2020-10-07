Advertisement

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

The Sioux Falls community prepares to take on another virus headed into the winter.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The flu season is starting up as we continue to battle the coronavirus, but a specialist at Sanford believes that the things we are implementing across Sioux Falls to slow COVID are also fighting the flu.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Susan Hoover, says that the hygienic habits learned during the pandemic crossover in the fight against the other respiratory virus, the flu. Things like wearing a mask in closed spaces, social distancing and washing hands all combat the flu. Doctors like Hoover are concerned about an increased number of patients causing an overflow problem. Even more concerning is the general spread of both viruses as the weather changes and the holiday season arrives.

“We do have some challenges coming up, so moving things to outdoors is not going to be so feasible, and we do want to be around family during the holiday season be we do need to keep in mind that viruses don’t take holidays and to remember that winter is usually the respiratory virus season," said Dr. Hoover. "We do need to really emphasis that especially here in South Dakota where are case numbers are going up, we have some of the highest case numbers in the nation, and we have always said this is a marathon, not a sprint and we need to keep that in mind.”

The good news is in countries worldwide, the flu season has been milder, leading doctors to credit the extra coronavirus safety measures as a key factor in slowing the flu’s spread.

“We know that in the southern hemisphere, who’s flu season is opposite to ours, they actually had a very mild flu season this year, and in some countries, they couldn’t even really say that they had flu outbreaks," said Dr. Hoover.

Dr. Hoover added that while it is still early in the flu season, there is no evidence that the flu shots hurt the immune system or make anyone more susceptible to the coronavirus. The best way to attack the flu is a shot for anyone six months or older, and the most effective ways to avoid both is to keep social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands.

