Some lawmakers unsatisfied with coronavirus relief bill passed by the State Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Legislature has passed a bill recommending how federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic should be spent, but not all lawmakers think the money is being allocated properly.

(D) Rep. Erin Health is calling out her colleagues, saying the legislature “failed to meet the moment with meaningful action” when it passed a bill for more than one billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief.

She says the resolution recommending how those dollars will be spent does not help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve had weeks of rising COVID numbers, we’ve had months to prepare for this, and I feel like we were left unprepared to fight COVID," Healy said.

Healy, along with other Democratic lawmakers, hoped to see an emphasis put on the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts.

“Instead of investing in infectious disease measures that would have helped us regain control throughout this pandemic, the legislature passed a non-binding resolution that gives Gov. Noem the ability to spend federal relief dollars as she sees fit," Healy said.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem responded to these comments Tuesday, her Communications Director Ian Fury sent a statement to Dakota News Now saying, “Governor Noem appreciates the legislature’s work during yesterday’s special session. A supermajority of the legislature agreed to a reasonable proposal that will gives us the flexibility to help as many of our citizens as we can within Treasury’s parameters.”

Joint Appropriations Committee Chair (R) Rep. Chris Karr says the bill’s recommendations target where the money is needed most, right now.

“We truly did hear the voice of the people, and the areas of the greatest impact, and that’s where these dollars are trying to go first," Karr said.

Since the figures outlined in the bill are only estimates, Karr expects money to be left over, which then could potentially be used for testing and contact tracing.

“We have an opportunity to keep working with the existing departments to get the dollars where they are needed, and that includes rapid testing or isolation areas," Karr said.

Karr says he hopes some of the relief funds can start going out by the end of October, however an official timeline has not yet been given.

