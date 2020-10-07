Advertisement

Tea football team makes memorable moment for opposing player with autism

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea area 8th grade football team is being recognized for a show of sportsmanship during a game last night against George McGovern Middle School.

The Titans players and coaches provided a memorable moment for George McGovern’s Door Awoak who is diagnosed with autism.

As you can watch in the video above, Awoak takes the handoff and is off to the races for a touchdown!

It’s a show of kindness that we could all use right now.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

News

Dry conditions during harvest pose fire hazard for farmers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Dry conditions and high wind gusts have put much of eastern South Dakota under red flag warnings, putting farmers at risk of starting fires during harvest.

News

Minnehaha, Codington counties to use kiosks for 24/7 sobriety checks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Minnehaha and Codington counties now have an electronic system that is faster and safer to use amid the global pandemic.

News

Avera tests experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy in Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
During his time at Walter Reed, President Trump underwent several treatments, including an experimental antibody therapy from the pharmaceutical company, Regeneron. It’s a treatment that’s also being used at Avera in Sioux Falls.

Latest News

News

Child fatally shot at Jasper, Minn. apartment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a seven-year-old boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment in Jasper, Minn.

News

Sioux Falls police arrest 2 suspects on burglary, fleeing charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two people are facing several charges after Sioux Falls police say a burglary resulted in one of the suspects assaulting several officers - as well as a police service dog.

News

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

News

Victim in semi vs. train crash near Aberdeen identified

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash between a semi-truck and a train in Brown County.

News

Hospitalizations up, active COVID-19 cases down Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active COVID-19 cases declined slightly in South Dakota Tuesday, though the number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease reached a record high.

News

$50,000 reward being offered for information in death of Melissa Peskey

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to a South Dakota woman who was killed in Missouri in 2018.