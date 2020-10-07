Advertisement

Tribe reports scramble for hospital beds in South Dakota

File photo.
File photo.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days, even as South Dakota’s top health officials insist the state has plenty of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Health Department reports that it sought to transfer COVID-19 patients to better-equipped hospitals in the state. But it heard from 14 hospitals that they were diverting COVID-19 patients.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports that the state’s hospital capacity remains in good shape and hospital diversions are a regular occurrence.

The two patients were sent to Burnsville, Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

Historic marker recognizing first African American settlers dedicated in Sully County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new landmark in Sully County recognizing the contributions of early African American homesteaders in South Dakota - and the Great Plains - has been created in Onida.

News

Iowa woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a death they say is suspicious.

News

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman credits medical expertise, prayers on cancer journey

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman says prayers helped cancer journey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
It’s often said you know who your friends are when you go through a rough time and it turns out Marlys Thompson had a lot of friends praying for her as she went through breast cancer treatment.

News

Trump backs Noem’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.

News

10 new COVID-19 deaths, 609 new cases recorded in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota as active cases and current hospitalizations jumped Wednesday.

News

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

News

Former Watertown mayor, Lake Area Tech president Gary Williams dead at 74

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died.

News

Washington Pavilion hosts 17th annual Ag Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Ag Day will be Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls.