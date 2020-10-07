Advertisement

Trump backs Noem’s handling of COVID-19

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. (AP)
In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. (AP)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.

Trump retweeted a clip of Noem’s speech to the state Legislature Monday with a comment encouraging people to watch her address.

Noem said she provided a blueprint of how to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic without heavy-handed government mandates. Noem asserted that her approach, including her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order, was the right one despite a surge in cases in South Dakota.

Noem has carved out a national following among conservatives and is heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: North Dakota woman says prayers helped cancer journey

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
It’s often said you know who your friends are when you go through a rough time and it turns out Marlys Thompson had a lot of friends praying for her as she went through breast cancer treatment.

News

10 new COVID-19 deaths, 609 new cases recorded in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota as active cases and current hospitalizations jumped Wednesday.

News

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

Latest News

News

Former Watertown mayor, Lake Area Tech president Gary Williams dead at 74

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died.

News

Washington Pavilion hosts 17th annual Ag Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Ag Day will be Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls.

News

3 men killed in crash with semi near Sturgis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three men have died in a crash on the interstate near Sturgis.

News

Rapid City Central cancels football game with Roosevelt after positive tests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
This weekend’s high school football game between Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Roosevelt has been cancelled after several positive COVID-19 tests, officials say.

News

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The flu season is underway, and the Sanford specialist discusses what a new another virus could mean during the pandemic.

News

Sioux Falls specialist discusses the flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now