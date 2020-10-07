Trump backs Noem’s handling of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.

Trump retweeted a clip of Noem’s speech to the state Legislature Monday with a comment encouraging people to watch her address.

Watch clip. Great job South Dakota! https://t.co/eBKiyklcsL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Noem said she provided a blueprint of how to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic without heavy-handed government mandates. Noem asserted that her approach, including her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order, was the right one despite a surge in cases in South Dakota.

Noem has carved out a national following among conservatives and is heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week.

