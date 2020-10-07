Washington Pavilion hosts 17th annual Ag Day

DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 17th annual Ag Day is Saturday at the Washington Pavilion from 10 AM until 2 PM. During that time, admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is free. There will also be ag-related activities, exhibitor booths, and goodie bags. Because of COVID-19, there won’t be live animals or lunch served at this year’s event.

Every year, this gives the Pavilion a chance to highlight the agriculture industry and what it provides for Americans. There is also a virtual component this year, where families can take a tour of a dairy operation, learn about farming and food, and even adopt a cow. All of that can be accessed here.

“Agriculture continues to be vital to our community and state, and we are excited to host Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion,” Madelyn Grogan said. She is the director of education at the Pavilion. “We invite families to visit the exhibitors to understand the value of our agricultural industry as well as enjoy a free day at our museums.”

