West Mall 7 granted license to sell beer and wine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Mall 7 has been granted permission to sell beer and wine on-premises.

The Sioux Falls city council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to approve a liquor license for the establishment.

This comes two and a half years after the council initially voted to deny the theatre the same license.

An alcoholic beverage policy has been put together by West Mall 7 to serve alcohol. You can read that here.

Previous story: https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2020/09/15/west-mall-7-theatres-reapplying-for-malt-beverage-and-wine-license/

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.