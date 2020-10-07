Advertisement

West Mall 7 granted license to sell beer and wine

(KSFY)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Mall 7 has been granted permission to sell beer and wine on-premises.

The Sioux Falls city council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to approve a liquor license for the establishment.

This comes two and a half years after the council initially voted to deny the theatre the same license.

An alcoholic beverage policy has been put together by West Mall 7 to serve alcohol. You can read that here.

Previous story: https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2020/09/15/west-mall-7-theatres-reapplying-for-malt-beverage-and-wine-license/

