Wild first day of soccer playoffs in South Dakota

20 teams advance to next round of playoffs, Kane scores late game winner for Roosevelt boys
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy day on soccer fields around South Dakota Tuesday as 20 teams advanced to the next round. We have highlights from Aberdeen where the Golden Eagle girls showed why they are the top seed with a 5-0 win over Washington. At Howard Wood Field, the Roosevelt girls edged Lincoln 2-1 on a late free kick by Macie Haggerty.

In boys games, O’Gorman fell behind but rallied to beat Huron 4-2. And the Roosevelt game at Howard Wood came down to the final minute when Abiaza Kane scored the game winner, his second of the game to give the Riders a dramatic 2-1 win over Brandon Valley.

“AA” schools play their quarter-finals on Saturday and it’s semi’s for the Class "A" teams.

All results from Tuesday games are in the scoreboard. Winners from “AA” boys games were: RC Stevens, Washington, Aberdeen, Roosevelt, Spearfish, O’Gorman, Watertown and Lincoln. St. Thomas More and Vermillion both advanced in Class "A". In the girls “AA” game the teams to advance were: Aberdeen, O’Gorman, Brandon Valley, Watertown, Harrisburg, Roosevelt, RC Stevens and RC Central. SF Christian and Vermillion advanced in Class "A".

