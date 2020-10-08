Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 12th

Roosevelt FB, Plays of the Week and GPAC volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the 2nd straight week the Roosevelt football game has been postponed, this time with RC Central. But Kim Nelson knows his team can keep improving. Zach Borg has your Billion Auto Plays of the Week and it was a busy night in GPAC volleyball as we have highlights from 2 matches in Sioux City.

