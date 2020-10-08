Advertisement

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer signes a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020.
In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer signes a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The criminal complaint states that the alleged plot involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Drone video shows surfer’s close encounter with shark

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach in Ballina when the 5-foot shark appeared.

National Politics

Trump campaign proposes delaying 2 remaining debates by a week

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign proposes delaying the two remaining debates by a week to allow them to be in person.

National

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
About 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, wore tuxedos and ball gowns but no masks at the indoor wedding.

National

Phone records lead to Pennsylvania father charged in rape, death of 10-month-old daughter

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Police in Pennsylvania have charged the father of an infant child in her sexual assault and death after investigators said they discovered several Google searches on his phone.

Latest News

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

National Politics

Pelosi: Public needs to know president's health

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
'Before he got the virus and admitted to it, when was his last negative test?' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked during a briefing Thursday.

News

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 14 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

News

Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta; state says to prepare immediately

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National

Surfer's very close shark encounter

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
A surfer has a terrifying close encounter with a shark without even knowing it.

National Politics

Appellate judges let 2020 census continue through October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Tuesday, 99.7% of households nationwide had been counted, a figure that surpassed the completion rate in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.