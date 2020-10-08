Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Top plays from Softball, Football and Soccer
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley’s Eli Kirlin finds a wild way to score against Roosevelt!

Lincoln’s Sierra Brown shows off her arm in the State A Softball Championship against Harrisburg.

Mitchell’s Jake Helleloid proved he has good hands.....or hand....against Brookings.

Langford’s Benton West had reason to flex after running through nearly of the Warner defense.

Topping our list is West Central’s Brooke Opitz, whose great grab in foul territory helped the Trojans win their fifth straight state B title.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

