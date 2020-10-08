Advertisement

Coats for All campaign holding drive thru & drop off event

The Dakota News Now Coat for All collection drive runs through October 23.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Coats for All campaign is nearing the halfway point of the collection drive. But we still need your help to keep people in our area warm this winter.

Next week, we’re making it easy for you to make a donation on your way to work.

Friday, October 16th, we will be holding a drive thru and drop off event. Just bring your coats to Billion Chevrolet at 12th Street & Lyons Avenue or Billion Dodge at 69th Street & Louise Avenue. No need to get out of your car. We’ll have volunteers on hand to collect your donations. Volunteers will be available at both locations from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Coats for all Drive thru and drop of day is Friday, October 16.
Dakota News Now will be broadcasting live from the Billion Chevrolet location Friday morning.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Billion Auto, Shipley’s Garment Spa and The Salvation Army for this 33rd annual coat drive campaign.

The Salvation Army says it needs new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire. Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

You can also find drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 23rd.

For more information or contact Dannette Tobin at (605) 336-1300 or dannette.tobin@dakotanewsnow.com.

