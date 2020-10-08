Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say 14 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

The latest deaths, reported Thursday, bring total deaths due to the disease to 272 in South Dakota. Two victims were in their 60s, twelve were over the age of 80.

Officials say the state saw 536 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Active cases rose by 162 to 4,673, which is the highest since number of active cases since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced a new metric in its coronavirus dashboard where traditional PCR tests are labeled “confirmed” and antigen “rapid” tests are labeled “probable.” In Thursday’s report, 529 cases were confirmed and seven were labeled as probable.

Current hospitalizations rose by 11 to 284. COVID-19 patients are occupying 12% of the state’s hospital beds and 19% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 38% of hospital beds and 25% of ICU beds are still available.

