Defenders fall and Red Raiders win in Sioux City in volleyball

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders fell 3-1 to Morningside at Allee Gymnasium Wednesday night in women’s volleyball. Corrina Timmermans had 12 kills and Jessi DeJager 13 but the Defenders lost the first 2 sets and dropped to 6-4 on the year.

Also in Sioux City, the Northwestern Red Raiders had a better outcome as they took on Briar Cliff at the Newman-Flanagan Center in front of no fans. And the Chargers won the second set to make things interesting. That’s when Emily Van Ginkel (11), Makenzie Fink (13) and Anna Wedel took over. Wedel led the way with 15 kills and the Red Raiders went on to win 3-1. They improved their season record to 5-1.

