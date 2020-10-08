Opposing teams help create a memorable moment on the football field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Area/George McGovern football game Monday night made for a memorable moment on the field.

One of the players, Door Awoak, who is living with autism, was the star of the game and his special touchdown was made possible by the other team.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Troy Timmerman introduces us to some of the players and coaches behind this heart-warming act.

