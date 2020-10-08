Advertisement

Pinkwashing: Donation scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pinkwashing: Donation scams during breast cancer awareness month
Pinkwashing: Donation scams during breast cancer awareness month(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and many people show their support by wearing pink.

Breast Cancer Awareness month is a good reminder to give back to the cancer community, but to also make sure that your donations are in the right hands.

“If you can support directly to those charities that would be the best route to go,” said SD Director of the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt said.

As the month of October aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, there is also something else to be aware of.

Some organizations have had to go virtual for fundraising this year and there are growing concerns about a scam called “Pinkwashing.”

“What pinkwashing really is, is an attempt to lure you in to buy items that appear that they would support breast cancer research or people with breast cancer when actually they are just selling you items that are pink,” Schmidt added.

When donating it’s best to know where your money is going.

Virtual fundraising events can make it easier for scammers to dupe you.

Schmidt said, “It’s become very easy for people to be taken advantage of because of the heightened awareness around October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. We see pink items everywhere, so sure somebody can make their own items, order them online, and turn around and sell them on their little shop.”

The fact that pinkwashing is happening online, makes one Minnesota breast cancer survivor emotional.

“This whole month is meant for awareness and not for people to use it and abuse it if you’re a survivor it’s just awful, it’s just completely awful,” said breast cancer survivor Felicia Teska.

The Better Business Bureau says that an important part of the donation process is doing your research to avoid getting scammed.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

News

Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The three states now lead all others in new cases per capita, after months in which many residents and politicians shunned mask requirements while downplaying the risks of the disease.

News

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
A Sioux Falls man discovered his career passion after becoming a dad. Now, his business is gearing up for its next, exciting chapter.

News

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Coats for All campaign holding drive thru & drop off event

Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday, October 16th, Dakota News Now will be holding a drive thru and drop off event. Just bring your coats to Billion Chevrolet at 12th Street & Lyons Avenue or Billion Dodge at 69th Street & Louise Avenue. No need to get out of your car. We’ll have volunteers on hand to collect your donations. Volunteers will be available at both locations from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

News

Authorities: Both drivers killed in two-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people were killed in a crash on Highway 42 west of Sioux Falls Thursday.

News

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 14 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

News

South Dakota sees slight uptick in unemployment claims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims increased slightly in South Dakota one week after reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

News

A local family battles cancer amid the coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local family battles cancer amid the coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now