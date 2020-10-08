Advertisement

Police investigate report of gunshots, crash in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police said they responded to a report of gunshots and a crash shortly after in southwestern Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls police said they responded to a report of gunshots and a crash shortly after in southwestern Sioux Falls.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE 10/8/20 7:45 AM: Sioux Falls police have reopened Marion Road from 56th Street to 57th Street.

_________________________________________

According to Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots about 3:30 AM Thursday at 57th Street and Baneberry Drive. Shortly after, another call came in about a crash that happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Marion Road, just about 1/4 of a mile away.

Sgt. Hoffman said one man was found injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

As police investigate, Marion Road from 56th Street to 57th Street will be blocked off. Anyone with information on the crash or gunshot report is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

South Dakota’s Department of Education releases modified annual report card

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

Latest News

News

Opposing teams help create a memorable moment on the football field

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tea Area/George McGovern football game Monday night made for a memorable moment on the field.

Education

Sneak peek at Jefferson High School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Construction of Sioux Falls' newest high school is well underway. Jefferson High School is being built in northwest Sioux Falls, near Southeast Technical Institute.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election, coming as the coronavirus sidelined President Donald Trump at the White House.

News

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

CORE Day of learning marches on in Redfield despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Despite logistical concerns because of the ongoing pandemic, the Spink County Coalitions still held their annual CORE Day at the Redfield school district.

News

Setting the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Setting the Stage for the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate