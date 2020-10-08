Police investigate report of gunshots, crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE 10/8/20 7:45 AM: Sioux Falls police have reopened Marion Road from 56th Street to 57th Street.

According to Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots about 3:30 AM Thursday at 57th Street and Baneberry Drive. Shortly after, another call came in about a crash that happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Marion Road, just about 1/4 of a mile away.

Sgt. Hoffman said one man was found injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

As police investigate, Marion Road from 56th Street to 57th Street will be blocked off. Anyone with information on the crash or gunshot report is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

