Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota) introduced legislation that would revert the majority of Washington D.C. suburbs to the state of Maryland. The National Capitol Service Area, consisting solely of the National Mall and federal buildings would remain the District of Columbia.

“The Founders never intended statehood for our nation’s capital,” said Johnson. “Rather than create a new state out of D.C., it makes more sense to return suburban areas back to the original state that possessed them, Maryland. As the push for D.C. statehood continues, Congress should consider alternatives that not only make sense for the residents of D.C. but also for the nation as a whole.”

In 1847, thirty-one miles were returned to the state of Virginia. Currently, the District of Columbia does not have voting representation in Congress, however, the district receives three electoral votes in the presidential election. Johnson also introduced a resolution to repeal the 23rd Amendment which provides electoral votes to the District of Columbia. If residential areas of Washington were returned to the state of Maryland, residents would have full representation in Congress, in addition to representation through the Electoral College.

A bill to give statehood to Washington, D.C., passed the U.S. House on June 26, 2020. This bill has not been considered by the U.S. Senate.

