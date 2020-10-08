Advertisement

Roosevelt’s Nelson says Riders can keep improving

Riders idle for 2nd straight week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the 2nd straight Friday there will be no Roosevelt football game at Howard Wood Field. Last week it was Aberdeen and this time it’s RC Central.

The Riders have been steam-rolling opponents all season long... but now they will have 3 weeks between games when they take the field next Friday at Watertown.

And for Kim Nelson, it’s one less game that he will have with this talented and fun group that he really enjoys coaching. But the scary thing for the rest of the state is that coach knows his guys can continue to get even better. “Are we playing where we need to be playing no. We still have a lot of work to do and I think the best part about watching film is you can see every play and every person it it. There’s always something you can do better and we tell our players every year that you’re never going to play a perfect football game,” says Nelson.

Nelson has had plenty of talented teams in his career during which he’s won 300 games. But this might be the most explosive group he’s had. Just ask the O’Gorman Knights who were down by 5 touchdowns before they knew what hit them.

