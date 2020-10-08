Advertisement

Sneak peek at Jefferson High School

By Miranda Paige
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Construction of Sioux Falls' newest high school is well underway. Jefferson High School is being built in northwest Sioux Falls, near Southeast Technical Institute.

Superintendent Jane Stavem and Sioux Falls school board members toured Jefferson High School for the first time.

“It’s neat to see it on paper, but to watch it in real life come together is, it’s exciting,” said Todd Thoelke, Sioux Falls School Board Member.

“There are new spaces that allow us to do things in all the right ways with collaborative learning and collaborative spaces for teachers as well as for students.,” said Stavem.

The school is designed with natural lighting in mind and includes many windows throughout.

“It’s a place that invites people to come in and to learn and to be together,” said Stavem.

Members got to see the progress on spaces, such as the gymnasium which will have retractable bleachers on all four sides. Also, the auditorium and music area.

“This lets us grow into the future for a good long time. This building was also designed for a future edition should that needs to happen. So just really good planning that’s taken place,” said Stavem.

When the school and redistricting were first announced some people were reluctant to come to Jefferson, but school officials say to let the school speak for itself.

“Any kind of misconception, wait until you can get a chance to come out and check it out. I know that there are some fly-bys and there are artists renderings on the website. But once you’re out here it’s something you can’t imagine,” said Thoelke.

Construction on Jefferson High School should be complete mid to late summer with classes starting in Fall of 2021.

