Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man discovered his career passion after becoming a dad. Now, his business is gearing up for its next, exciting chapter.

Corri Poore owns Little Tykes University preschool. He’s been in the childcare industry for about 14 years.

“Although it is a field that is definitely dominated by females, I think there is still a lot of room for males to get into the field and really pick some things out and find out where they fit in.”

He got into this industry after the birth of his oldest son who’s now in high school.

“I had sent him to a couple of different daycares, and I just really wanted to be in control of what Orion, my oldest, was learning so it just kind of started something from there.”

It started with running a home daycare. Then he opened up Little Tykes University preschool on Sycamore Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“We do blended age groups here. The younger kids are able to see what the older kids are doing and try to mimic and the older kids respond very well to that, they get excited about teaching others the things that they know so they get a chance to reinforce the things they know as well, so all of it is preschool, it’s all an education.”

Prior to making the complete switch to childcare, Corri worked in call centers and restaurants, but he came to an important realization.

“I was doing split shifts, coming home doing daycare, going back to work again and I made that decision finally that I’d rather be pushing the childcare thing because it was actually something that I believed in. And if I mapped out or sat down and put things together I could feel that it was something that could be long-term for me. So even when I wasn’t working in the classroom, I would feel good about the fact that I was trying to spread quality, affordable, phenomenal education as far as childcare is concerned.”

Corri also credits his roots for helping him discover what he’s good at.

“My mother was an early childhood educator and her thing for myself and my brothers was to get us to help her out in her classroom. We would help her set up her classroom, breaking down her classroom. Also had a chance to come in and read with the kids who were in school with her. Also, I happen to be the oldest cousin/god-brother in our group of family and friends so I ended up doing a lot of babysitting back then. Honestly and truly at that time, I didn’t necessarily always want to do that, it was just a responsibility that was bestowed upon me, but looking back I’m grateful for those opportunities that kind of set me up.”

A new, bigger location for Little Tykes University is expected to open up in January, and Corri is excited about that next step for his passion.

“I was bitten by that bug and I’ve been chasing it ever since.”

The new location will be near 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls.

