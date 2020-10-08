Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

By Kelsie Passolt
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man discovered his career passion after becoming a dad. Now, his business is gearing up for its next, exciting chapter.

Corri Poore owns Little Tykes University preschool. He’s been in the childcare industry for about 14 years.

“Although it is a field that is definitely dominated by females, I think there is still a lot of room for males to get into the field and really pick some things out and find out where they fit in.”

He got into this industry after the birth of his oldest son who’s now in high school.

“I had sent him to a couple of different daycares, and I just really wanted to be in control of what Orion, my oldest, was learning so it just kind of started something from there.”

It started with running a home daycare. Then he opened up Little Tykes University preschool on Sycamore Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“We do blended age groups here. The younger kids are able to see what the older kids are doing and try to mimic and the older kids respond very well to that, they get excited about teaching others the things that they know so they get a chance to reinforce the things they know as well, so all of it is preschool, it’s all an education.”

Prior to making the complete switch to childcare, Corri worked in call centers and restaurants, but he came to an important realization.

“I was doing split shifts, coming home doing daycare, going back to work again and I made that decision finally that I’d rather be pushing the childcare thing because it was actually something that I believed in. And if I mapped out or sat down and put things together I could feel that it was something that could be long-term for me. So even when I wasn’t working in the classroom, I would feel good about the fact that I was trying to spread quality, affordable, phenomenal education as far as childcare is concerned.”

Corri also credits his roots for helping him discover what he’s good at.

“My mother was an early childhood educator and her thing for myself and my brothers was to get us to help her out in her classroom. We would help her set up her classroom, breaking down her classroom. Also had a chance to come in and read with the kids who were in school with her. Also, I happen to be the oldest cousin/god-brother in our group of family and friends so I ended up doing a lot of babysitting back then. Honestly and truly at that time, I didn’t necessarily always want to do that, it was just a responsibility that was bestowed upon me, but looking back I’m grateful for those opportunities that kind of set me up.”

A new, bigger location for Little Tykes University is expected to open up in January, and Corri is excited about that next step for his passion.

“I was bitten by that bug and I’ve been chasing it ever since.”

The new location will be near 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Coats for All campaign holding drive thru & drop off event

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Friday, October 16th, Dakota News Now will be holding a drive thru and drop off event. Just bring your coats to Billion Chevrolet at 12th Street & Lyons Avenue or Billion Dodge at 69th Street & Louise Avenue. No need to get out of your car. We’ll have volunteers on hand to collect your donations. Volunteers will be available at both locations from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

News

Louisiana told to brace for ‘sad reality’ of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

News

Authorities respond to fatal crash west of Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people were killed in a crash on Highway 42 west of Sioux Falls Thursday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 14 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

News

South Dakota sees slight uptick in unemployment claims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims increased slightly in South Dakota one week after reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

News

A local family battles cancer amid the coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local family battles cancer amid the coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local family battles cancer amid the coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.