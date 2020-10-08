Advertisement

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Election officials say the new dropbox located behind the courthouse is monitored by security cameras.
PIERRE, S.D. - In an effort to increase awareness of election security measures in place in South Dakota and the dangers of election misinformation, the Secretary of State’s office recently partnered with the South Dakota Bureau of Information and Telecommunications and South Dakota Public Broadcasting to produce a video focusing on these issues.

“South Dakotans should have confidence in the integrity of our election systems. Unfortunately, bad actors do exist that attempt to create discord and confusion in these processes. This video serves as a reminder to our citizens of the importance of verifying the sources of any election information they encounter. Trusted election information sources include the Secretary of State’s office or your local county auditor,” said Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

