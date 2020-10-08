Advertisement

South Dakota’s Department of Education releases modified annual report card

School Report Cards
School Report Cards
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Education has released its annual “Report Card,” which is intended to provide important information about the state’s public schools. It includes data for public schools, and school districts as a whole for all of South Dakota.

Typically, it has a variety of indicators that contribute to schools overall performance, but that has all changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the department of education having to react on the fly.

Specifically, the report card is missing much of the data related to student performance and progress. The Department of Education says that this is due to the fact that students were unable to take certain state assessments.

What is there reflects an overall rise in the percentage of students obtaining a high school diploma or a GED.

“The main data pieces missing are the state assessment results, the ELA, the math, and the science assessment results are missing. The progress from those assessments are missing, as well as is the attendance and the other academic indicator for the other elementary and middle school levels.” said Shannon Malone, South Dakota Department of Education Accountability Administrator.

New to the report card this year is “education spending” but that will also be missing for a few months longer due to the pandemic.

“The financial data has not been incorporated into our report card previously, this will be the first year we will be incorporating it, we hope to have it on the report card by December 31st, 2020.” said Malone.

School districts use that data to provide the public, and invested parties, with important information.

“(The) State report card is really information for our stakeholders of how we are doing to educate and prepare our students for their next step.” said Dr. Teresa Boysen, Sioux Falls School District Assistant Superintendent of Academic Achievement.

With the data that is missing from the report card due to the pandemic, there are some challenges that districts will have to overcome. However, they monitor progress throughout the year.

“We can’t wait till Spring to see how our students are doing, because by that time it is too late, so we need those markers along the way to measure progress of students, so we can change and adapt our instruction. When we get that final report card, it is supposed to be a celebration of how we have done.” said Dr. Boysen.

If all goes as planned, the State Department of Education intends to put out a completely normal report card next year.

You can view the report card by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

Police investigate report of gunshots, crash in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots Thursday morning and shortly after, a crash happened nearby, where one man was injured.

News

‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

Latest News

News

Opposing teams help create a memorable moment on the football field

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tea Area/George McGovern football game Monday night made for a memorable moment on the field.

Education

Sneak peek at Jefferson High School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Construction of Sioux Falls' newest high school is well underway. Jefferson High School is being built in northwest Sioux Falls, near Southeast Technical Institute.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election, coming as the coronavirus sidelined President Donald Trump at the White House.

News

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

CORE Day of learning marches on in Redfield despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Despite logistical concerns because of the ongoing pandemic, the Spink County Coalitions still held their annual CORE Day at the Redfield school district.

News

Setting the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Setting the Stage for the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate