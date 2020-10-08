Advertisement

Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots.

The three states now lead all others in new cases per capita, after months in which many residents and politicians shunned mask requirements while downplaying the risks of the disease.

It is increasingly apparent that those choices have come with costs.

News

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
A Sioux Falls man discovered his career passion after becoming a dad. Now, his business is gearing up for its next, exciting chapter.

News

Someone You Should Know: Dad discovers career passion in childcare

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Coats for All campaign holding drive thru & drop off event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, October 16th, Dakota News Now will be holding a drive thru and drop off event. Just bring your coats to Billion Chevrolet at 12th Street & Lyons Avenue or Billion Dodge at 69th Street & Louise Avenue. No need to get out of your car. We’ll have volunteers on hand to collect your donations. Volunteers will be available at both locations from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

News

Louisiana told to brace for ‘sad reality’ of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

News

Authorities: Both drivers killed in two-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people were killed in a crash on Highway 42 west of Sioux Falls Thursday.

News

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 14 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

News

South Dakota sees slight uptick in unemployment claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims increased slightly in South Dakota one week after reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

News

A local family battles cancer amid the coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

