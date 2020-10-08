Advertisement

USD student’s musical TikTok collaboration goes viral

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A University of South Dakota student is getting some national attention after her TikTok went viral.

Megan Gilbreath, a musical theater major’s TikTok is a duet with broadway composer Daniel Mertzlufft who posted the original song about a couple fighting in a grocery store.

Mertzlufft then added captions with instructions for other TikTok users to add their own parts. The musical video has been viewed more than 4.6 million times.

“It’s so astounding how much coverage this has gotten and far it has gone in the realms of the entertainment field. It’s just mindboggling,” said Megan.

Megan was followed by a cast of characters, including someone who portrayed their child and another as a grocery store clerk.

Others joined in from there, portraying everything from a can of soup to a squeaky wheel on a cart.

