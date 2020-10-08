Warmer Friday on the Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest Drought Monitor has been released and it shows parts of South Dakota and northwestern Iowa in an Extreme Drought. Nearly 100% of South Dakota is at least described as dry, but it’s much worth in the southeastern part of the state and stretching into parts of northwestern Iowa.

We hardly have any rainfall in the forecast. As a matter of fact, we’ll have more sunshine for Friday with high temperatures rising up all the way into the 80′s for what looks to be one last temporary gasp of summer before cooler air begins to make its return gradually over the next few days. Those of you that will be heading out to the football games will notice it won’t be as cold tomorrow night!

The weekend will begin on a sunny note for Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70′s and then rise into the upper 70′s to near 80 for Sunday temporarily. A chance of rain will build in Sunday evening in western South Dakota and move east overnight Sunday into Monday. This cold front will drop our highs on Monday to the 60′s.

As if that weren’t cool enough, temperatures look to continue to fall throughout next week well down into the 50′s for highs and 30′s for lows putting us a few degrees below normal, but nothing too dramatically colder than normal. It’ll just be a big change from these 70′s and 80′s!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.