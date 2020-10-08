Warmer Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, but the wind will come back. We’ll see highs in the 70s and 80s today with wind gusts around 30 mph. Tonight, we’ll stay mostly clear and the wind will die down. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Friday is looking like a calm and warm day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most!

Over the weekend, we will drop temperatures a bit. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s for most. We may see the wind pick up a bit for some. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny, calm, and warmer with highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. By Sunday night, we will see some showers form across parts of the region and spread to the east heading into Monday. Off and on showers will be possible Monday with highs in the 60s.

Most of next week is looking cooler with highs in the 60s most of the time. We may have a couple days with highs in the 50s. Overall, we should be staying mostly dry through most of next week.

